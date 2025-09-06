Aiken’s Story Time in the Gardens Kicks Off With Back-to-School Fun and Free Books for Kids

The fall season of Story Time in the Gardens started Sept. 2 at Aiken's Rye Patch and the program continues all month long!

A crowd of 100 young readers gathered for the first back-to-school reading event.

Patrice Johnson picked books about starting school for the first session. "We kind of centered it around kindergarten, simply because most of our group right now is much younger children," Johnson said, according to The Post and Courier.

Each child went home with Archie and Pip: The First Day of School by Zoe Wodarz and Mari Richards. Weekly themes continue until October, including Grandparents on Sept. 9, Hello Fall on Sept. 16, and Sesame Street on Sept. 23.

The readings take place at 100 Berrie Road. Guests should bring seats, blankets, and snacks. Bad weather moves activities inside the Reception Center.

Organizers encourage families to donate books to the Little Free Library at Hopelands Gardens. Since 2017, this book swap spot behind the Doll House has served the community.