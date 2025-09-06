South Carolina Colleges Drop Application Fees During Fall Outreach Program

At South Aiken High School, the state's Higher Education Commission hosted an event recently, during College Application Month. During this month, students don't have to pay application fees.

College staff met with seniors to walk them through the process. Representatives came from Winthrop, Paine College, USC Aiken, Aiken Tech, and Lander. The program continues through November 2025.

The kickoff drew 190 students. By cutting out fees, more students can apply for spots at different schools without money worries getting in the way.

"Sixty five dollars to apply to a college that you can't guarantee you're going to get in, I think it's somewhat a waste of money because that could be something that can go to gas or help out the family at home," said student Jayden Broughton, according to The Post and Courier.

Senior Chase Gantt spoke about the program's impact. "When you're looking at a bunch of colleges the prices begin to add up. So being able to basically apply to a college for free just gives you an opportunity to go," Gantt said.

Kathy Rollins runs college access programs at the Commission. As someone who was first in her family to attend college, she knows the challenges. "I feel like there are so many times in our lives that we don't know what the opportunities are because nobody's ever presented them to us," Rollins said.

The benefits stretch past saving money. Meeting college staff in person opens new doors, according to Jobina Wiemer, the head counselor at South Aiken High. "There are more options out there for students, so many opportunities for scholarships that we're not even aware of necessarily as school counselors," she said.