203-Year-Old Poinsett Bridge in SC To Close for 6-Month Preservation Work

Historic Poinsett Bridge will get some work done on it in the coming weeks.

Starting Sept. 29, workers will begin vital repairs on South Carolina's oldest bridge at the Poinsett Heritage site in northern Greenville County. The 403-acre grounds will be closed until April 1, 2026, as crews tackle this critical project.

Workers will fix crumbling lime mortar, replace stones that time has worn away, and add safety features. State officials want the structure to last well into the future. "This preservation project will ensure the bridge continues to stand for another 200 years," stated the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Built in 1820, this massive Gothic arch structure spans 130 feet across Little Gap Creek. No other bridge of its kind in the Southeast matches its age.

The bridge's designer was Robert Mills, the same man who designed the Washington Monument. Its name comes from Joel Poinsett, who served both as U.S. ambassador to Mexico and as a state official. He's known for bringing the Christmas flower, the poinsettia, to American soil.

For 135 years, this stone giant served as a key route through the region. Traffic flowed until 1955. Then new roads opened, and the old bridge's role faded into history.

Time has erased the other two bridges that once stood along Saluda Gap Road. Water from the Saluda River Reservoir now flows above them, while they silently serve Greenville's water supply far below.