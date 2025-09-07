Two South Carolina Teens Win State Beekeeping Awards for Honey

At the state beekeeping contest in July 2025, two teens from South Carolina stunned judges with their prize-winning honey.

At the South Carolina Beekeepers Association event, Savannah Smith and Garland Wilson swept the competition. Wilson's entries won the novice and dark honey groups. Smith's amber honey stood out above all others.

"Getting these girls to the state conference was kind of a test case," said instructor Susan Jones to SC Daily Gazette. "I really did not expect them to win. We were going as a learning experience. And the fact that they did so well is just very satisfying."

The school started keeping bees in 2024 after past attempts stalled. Now, 19 thriving hives fill the campus grounds. Each colony makes between four and nine gallons of honey each season.

The Duke Energy funds will build a honey house and buy new gear for harvest time. "Agribusiness is a top industry in South Carolina going back to the state's beginnings, and this school is educating the next generation of those business leaders," said Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier.

Students learn about both honey-making and plant pollination. The campus greenhouse hosts native bumblebee colonies for hands-on study. Smith pointed out that while honey bees excel at making honey, local bees play a vital role in plant growth.