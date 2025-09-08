Backstage Country
Montgomery Gentry, Darth Vader, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Cody
Montgomery Gentry

This award-winning duo was together since 1999 until Troy Gentry’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2017. Eddie Montgomery still plays solo.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
