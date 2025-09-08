Morgan Wallen Does José Bautista’s Bat Flip; Accidentally Hits Bautista’s Wife

Before becoming a country crooner singing about “Cowgirls,” Morgan Wallen initially thought he’d continue to play baseball (and perhaps even make a professional career out of it). After all, he was a pitcher and shortstop for his school’s baseball team. Unfortunately, an injury made him pursue a different career, one that country music fans are thankful for.

However, Wallen’s love for the game still remains. So, it didn’t come as a surprise that in one of his all-star show walkouts during his show in Toronto, Ontario, he invited former Major League Baseball player, José Bautista. It became a memorable night, all right, especially for Bautista’s wife.

Morgan Wallen and His Ballpark Glory That Turned to an “Oops” Moment

During his I’m the Problem Tour stop in Toronto, Ontario, The Boot reported that there had been a freak accident during his all-star show walkout with Bautista. On Night Two, Wallen attempted to do Bautista’s signature bat flip as they were walking through the backstage area of the stadium. From the footage of the camera filming him and Bautista, the Tennessee native seemed to have pulled off the flip.

However, Bautista’s wife, Neisha, seems to disagree.

Neisha Bautista: “I’m Good”’

Neisha posted on her Instagram stories a clip of what happened after Wallen swung the bat and accidentally lobbed it in the direction of the MLB player’s wife. You can hear the clang of the bat and Neisha’s “Oh!” as she loses her grip on the phone.

A male voice asking her, “You okay?” can be heard, to which Neisha replied, “Yeah, yeah, I’m good.” At the end of the clip, you can see Bautista turning to his wife to check on her.

In an interview with ETalkCTV after the incident, Bautista assured everyone that his wife is fine and that it was he who encouraged Walled to do the move: “I talked him into doing the bat flip, and funny enough, my wife ended up getting hit by the bat.”

He added, “But she's completely fine. It was a complete accident and she's totally okay.” The athlete also reiterated that it was a “fun moment” and that hopefully “the fans loved it.”

Wallen has not yet released a comment about the incident, but he did share a clip of the walkout, bat flip included (minus the behind-the-scenes mishap) on his Instagram.