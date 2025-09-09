Riley Green Shows Jimmy Fallon How to Use a Duck Call on Tonight Show

Riley Green appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 4. During the broadcast, he humorously demonstrated how to use a duck call, prompting Jimmy Fallon to blow into the wrong end and laugh. Fallon mistakenly called it a "duck whistle," which Green corrected as a hunting tool — not for instructing ducks — as used in places like the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. The audience cheered and laughed, and afterward, some even planned to go duck hunting together.

"I just feel like, and I may be mistaken here, but it would be more fun if you tried it first. Because I think there's a 50/50 chance you blow in the wrong end," Green told Fallon during the broadcast.

Following the comedic segment, Green performed "Make It Rain" from his deluxe album Don't Mind If I Do, which features six new tracks including collaborations with Randy Houser ("Cowboy As It Gets"), Hannah McFarland ("I Just Need You"), and Willie Nelson ("One to Willie"). The deluxe version was released Aug. 29. Green is currently headlining the Damn Country Music Tour.

Green also shared stories from his early music days. "I remember going to Nashville... Playing a writer's round at Tootsies and there was 15 people in line after me, and every one of 'em was better than me," he said. Speaking about his craft, he added, "Nobody can tell the exact story that I tell. So I started writing songs just about how I grew up and my family and those values, and I was just really fortunate that I think a lot of people grew up the same way."