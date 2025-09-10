Bailey Zimmerman Set for First Arena Tour in 2026 Across North America

Bailey Zimmerman has officially announced his 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, supporting his latest album of the same name. The tour runs from Feb. 19 to June 20, spanning arenas across the U.S. and Canada, and is promoted by Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 12, with an artist presale beginning Thursday, Sept. 11. VIP packages offering exclusive experiences — including soundcheck access, limited-edition merchandise, and premium seating are also available.

Openers for the tour will include Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten. Zimmerman expressed his excitement, calling it "MY FIRST TIME PLAYING ARENAS," and added, "This year's tour has been nothing short of unbelievable y'all,…LIKE THE CRAZIEST SHOWS OF MY LIFE…and I thought, why would we stop now? LET'S KEEP IT GOINGGG…"

Zimmerman's sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, was released Aug. 8 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. It features 18 songs and combines upbeat, rock-infused country anthems with emotionally-charged narratives; a daring leap forward for him as an artist. He quickly achieved some major streaming success earlier in 2025 with his single "All the Way," released in April as a crossover single that peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He first gained fame with his 2022 debut single "Fall In Love," which reached No. 1, and followed with other successful songs including "Religiously," "Rock and a Hard Place," and "Where It Ends." His debut album, Religiously. The Album., became multi-platinum, and he has since toured with major acts like Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Luke Bryan. At just 25, Zimmerman has established himself as a rising star, earning nominations from Billboard, ACM, CMT, and People's Choice Country Awards.