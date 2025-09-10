Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll to Join Bon Jovi’s ‘Forever (Legendary Edition)’ Album

When Jon Bon Jovi called for backup, an all-star squad assembled. Among those who answered the call? Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll, country music’s top of the crops. The duo will be part of the rocker’s star-studded project, a re-release of the album Forever.

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll to Join Bon Jovi’s Album

The Boot reported that Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll will be part of Bon Jovi’s upcoming project, a re-release of their Forever album with new collaborations. The band’s website published, “After the release of Bon Jovi's acclaimed 2024 album Forever, the band reimagined every song on the album with an array of some of the world's most revered and innovative artists who are also friends of the band.” The new album will be called Forever (Legendary Edition).

Wilson will sing with the band’s new version of “I Wrote You a Song.” Earlier this year, she covered one of the band’s popular songs, “Living on a Prayer.” As for Roll, he will be featured in Bon Jovi’s song “Living Proof.”

All Star Lineup

Aside from Wilson and Roll, the legendary rock band also enlisted The War & Treaty for “The People’s House,” Marcus King for “My First Guitar,” and Jason Isbell for “Waves.” Several artists from other genres that will also be featured on the album include Avril Lavigne, Ryan Tedder, and Bruce Springsteen.

This is not the first time the band has worked with country music stars. In the past, they have collaborated with LeAnn Rimes, Jennifer Nettles, Big & Rich, and Chris LeDoux.

Album Tracklist

Here’s a look at the Forever (Legendary Edition) tracklist: