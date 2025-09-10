Win Tickets To See Cody Johnson in Columbia

Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Wednesday, September 10 - Wednesday, September 24, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Thursday, September 25, 2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Cody Johnson Live at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC
- Prize Value: $200
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Police Productions
