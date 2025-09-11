Looking Back on 9/11: How Country Singers Responded With Patriotic Anthems

During times of crisis and tragedy, the right kind of music can help heal trauma and grief. After the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, country music artists came together to help unite the nation. Some of their songs touched on the collective grief experienced by all Americans, while others were about resilience. Today, on the 24th anniversary of that fateful day we'll never forget, we explore significant songs written and sung by prominent country music artists about 9/11, as well as the strong national pride that resulted in its aftermath.

When Music Became Medicine

Sept. 11, 2001 was one of the scariest days in American history. People across the world watched in disbelief and fear as television stations broadcast the Twin Towers engulfed in flames. Nearly 3,000 people died that day, and more than 6,000 were wounded. Americans had difficulty trying to grasp the enormity and significance of the attacks, and when reality sank in, so too did the deep grief.

As the hours, days, weeks, and months passed after 9/11, Americans turned to music to help heal from the grief of the tragedy. Musicians penned emotional 9/11 tribute country songs that helped communicate the range of emotions we all felt.

Songs of Grief and Confusion: Alan Jackson's Emotional Response

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, Americans needed music that not only helped heal their pain but also reflected the confusion and fear that resonated across the nation. Just weeks after the attcks, Alan Jackson wrote the song "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)." In it, Jackson asks listeners where they were when they learned of the tragedy: did they cry in grief, rage in anger, pray for souls lost, or hold tight to the ones they love? The most profound lines from the song include:

"Faith, hope, and love are some good things He gave us

And the greatest is love"

Jackson didn't rant and rave about politics, place blame, or try to answer questions about why this horrible event happened. Instead, he wrote about the our collective confusion and range of emotions.

On Nov. 7, 2001, Jackson performed this song at the Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The song moved the audience, and Jackson received a standing ovation for his performance.

After his CMA performance, the song became a huge hit, debuting at No. 25 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. By the end of 2001, "Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)" went to No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, and the album Drive, which featured this song, received a 4x Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Patriotic Anthems of Unity and Pride

Although written in June 2001, Brooks & Dunn's "Only In America" became an American anthem in the wake of 9/11.

"Only in America

Dreamin' in red, white, and blue

Only in America

Where we dream as big as we want to

We all get a chance

Everybody gets to dance

Only in America"

This song helped to unite the country as part of our healing process. Sung with pride, "Only in America" is about how Americans identify themselves. The song reached No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a Gold certification from the RIAA on Aug. 14, 2024.

Songs of Anger and Defiance: The Toby Keith Phenomenon

While Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn were singing songs about confusion, grief, and American pride, the late Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" highlighted the anger some Americans were feeling and the call for retribution.

"Oh, and justice will be served and the battle will rage

This big dog will fight when you rattle his cage

And you'll be sorry that you messed with

The U.S. of A.

'Cause we'll put a boot in your a**

It's the American way"

Keith wrote this song after 9/11, but he was also partly inspired by the death of his military veteran father. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" peaked at No. 25 and spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and on Sept. 15, 2023, it received a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Other Notable Songs of Defiance

Over time, the pain of the 9/11 attacks began to ease. However, singer/songwriter Darryl Worley hadn't forgotten, and in 2003, he co-wrote the song "Have You Forgotten" with Wynn Varble. This was the only popular song that mentioned Osama Bin Laden by name in the lyrics:

"Have you forgotten how it felt that day

To see your homeland under fire

And her people blown away

Have you forgotten when those towers fell

We had neighbors still inside goin through a livin hell

And you say we shouldn't worry about Bin Laden

Have you forgotten?"

This song hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and the album of the same name received a Gold certification from the RIAA on May 22, 2003.

The Enduring Power of Music in Times of Crisis

On Sept. 23, 2001, celebrities performed a commercial-free, two-hour televised broadcast called America: A Tribute to Heroes. Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow, and Stevie Wonder performed, while stars such as Meg Ryan, Reba McEntire, and Whoopi Goldberg manned the phones. This heartfelt telethon ended with Willie Nelson's rendition of "America the Beautiful."

These post-9/11 songs reflect the unique way that music can help people process emotions during troubled times. Country music artists such as Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, and Darryl Worley helped Americans feel connected in the aftermath of that tragic day 24 years ago.