Posthumous Album ‘The King Is Back’ Celebrates Luke Bell’s Legacy, Helps Fund Mental Health Support

Three years after his tragic death, a posthumous double album by Luke Bell assembled by his mother, Carol Bell, and manager Brian Buchanan is set for release on Nov. 7 via Thirty Tigers. The collection comprises 28 previously unreleased recordings — all written entirely by Bell — produced by Andrija Tokic, Stephen Daly, Justin Frances, and Bell himself.

The title track, “The King Is Back,” was released this week with a music video featuring Bell and his dog at the TE Ranch in Wyoming.

Luke Bell, a Wyoming-born country singer-songwriter known for his traditional style and vivid storytelling, died at age 32 in August 2022 in Tucson, Arizona, from accidental fentanyl poisoning, after a long struggle with mental illness, including schizoaffective disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar II disorder, alongside substance abuse complications.

All proceeds from the album will benefit the Luke Bell Memorial Affordable Counseling Program in Wyoming, which Carol and Jane Bell established in 2024. The nonprofit provides vouchers for up to 10 therapy sessions for Big Horn Basin residents with limited income and insurance coverage.

The album draws from recordings made between 2013 and 2016 and features raw performances that reflect Bell's emotional and creative complexity.

Pre-orders are available now, including a deluxe double-LP pressed on cloud-colored vinyl, packaged in a gatefold jacket with a lyric booklet and photos curated by Carol Bell, further showcasing his songwriting and vocal talent.

The album is also a profoundly personal glimpse into Bell's artistry — showcasing the themes of pain, resilience, mental illness, and humor, giving the audience a genuine glimpse into his emotional battles and artistic endeavors.

A tribute event honoring his legacy is scheduled during AmericanaFest at The Basement East in Nashville, featuring performances by Wyoming musicians and his band.