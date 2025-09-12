Aiken Tech Marks One Year of Student-Centered Knights Corner Food Pantry

Aiken Technical College is marking its first anniversary of a food pantry designed to support students' basic needs so that they can be successful in their studies. The college celebrated the first anniversary of the Knights Corner Food Pantry with an open house. This pantry was created through a partnership with Golden Harvest, which played a role in bringing the idea to reality.

“When students experience food insecurity, the impact reaches far beyond the dinner table. It adds stress and creates barriers that can pull them away from their studies. At Aiken Tech, this pantry will give students the nourishment and stability they need to stay focused on their education and their future,” said Golden Harvest’s President and CEO Amy Breitmann in a news release.

A $13,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the CSRA helped convert unused cafeteria space on the campus into the pantry. Since its opening, the pantry has served more than 200 students and their families, combating the challenge of food insecurity within the college community.