Luke Bryan Honors Dan Seals With Posthumous Duet Release

Luke Bryan honors the late Dan Seals for a new duet version of Seals' 1986 hit, “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold).” The song was released today, as part of a project honoring Seals' legacy 16 years after his passing. Produced by Kyle Lehning, who worked closely with Seals throughout his career, the track highlights Seals' lasting influence on both pop and country music.

Seals, a proud Texan, first gained fame with the duo England Dan & John Ford Coley before launching into a successful solo career. In that time, he also had 11 number-one hits on the country charts and set a record of nine consecutive number-one singles, and was a known hit-maker in the 1980s and one of the most reliable. Seal was a successful crossover artist, tying together pop, rock, and country music.

One of Seals' most beloved songs, “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold),” originally appeared on his 1985 album Won't Be Blue Anymore. The emotional ballad remains a staple in country music and is now reimagined with Bryan's vocals alongside Seals' original performance.

Seals passed away on Mar. 25, 2009, at the age of 61 due to mantle cell lymphoma. The end of his career came with his death, but his music lives on in the ears and hearts of listeners and collaborators.

Bryan shared his admiration for Seals and the significance of the collaboration. “When I think of all time iconic songs, this one definitely comes top of mind,” Bryan stated. “Dan was an artist I had on repeat and actually still do. I sang this song when I was back in Georgia, and now to be here and paired with him on this new release is just unbelievable.”