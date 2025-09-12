This Day in Country History: September 12

The big news on Sep. 12, 2003, was the death of the iconic and influential Johnny Cash. In more recent years, Hurricane Florence caused the cancellation of country music shows along the Atlantic seaboard, and the late Toby Keith made a TV appearance and an unexpected friend on Sep. 12.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, Sep. 12 has seen milestones of different kinds, from the legacy of the legendary Ralph Peer to awards embracing collaborations between musical genres:

2014: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit, Ralph Peer: Record Man, as part of its permanent display. Peer was an influential figure in the music business and helped bring bluegrass, western swing, and country music to the mainstream.

Cultural Milestones

Glen Campbell and Toby Keith both featured on late-night shows on this day:

2006: Despite their political differences, the late Toby Keith appeared on The Colbert Report with Stephen Colbert. The two men eventually became friends, and in 2015, Colbert inducted Keith into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Keith passed away in 2024.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this day, we take our hats off to these performances:

2015: Zac Brown Band made a stop at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, as part of their Jekyll + Hyde Tour. They treated the audience to hits such as "Homegrown," "Toes," and "Chicken Fried."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sep. 12 has seen its share of sad news for country fans:

2003: The legendary Man in Black, Johnny Cash, died from respiratory failure due to diabetes. Over Cash's five-decade career, he made an unforgettable mark on country music with hit songs such as "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line," and "Folsom Prison Blues."

