Bailey Zimmerman Calls Off Nevada Show Over Safety Worries, Set to Come Back in 2026

Country artist Bailey Zimmerman canceled the final performance of his New To Country Tour just hours before the scheduled 8 p.m. start time in Laughlin, Nevada. Hundreds of fans who had traveled to see the show were left disappointed after Zimmerman announced the cancellation due to unforeseen safety issues at the venue.

Zimmerman took to social media to explain that local production limitations and an unsafe stage posed a serious risk to attendees, performers, and crew members. He reiterated that the decision was entirely out of his hands and made only to ensure safety.

“The safety of y'all, my band, and my crew is the most important thing to me, and I just can't put y'all at risk,” Zimmerman said. “I really hate disappointing you all, and I hate ending the tour this way, but, like I said, it's what I have to do.”

The cancellation announcement sparked a mix of disappointment and understanding from fans, many of whom expressed empathy for Zimmerman's decision given the safety concerns. All ticket holders will receive full refunds at their point of purchase. Zimmerman personally reassured fans about refunds and his plans for the future.

“Hope to see y'all in 2026,” he added. “I love y'all so much.”

This abrupt ending to the tour follows a recent trend of country artists, including Raul Malo, who have also canceled shows due to safety or health concerns.