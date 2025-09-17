Augusta University Student-Athletes Ranked 9th in NCAA Community Service Challenge

The Augusta University softball program led the school in community service hours, helping put the school in the Top 10 nationally.

Student-athletes at Augusta University rank ninth nationwide in the NCAA Impact Challenge, powered by Helper Helper. Since August, they've put in 325 hours helping others, creating $11,000 in value for local communities.

The NCAA tracks volunteer work across its three divisions from September through mid-December. At Augusta, students pitch in everywhere, from teaching kids to feeding those in need. Some days they're fixing parks, others they're reading to children.

The softball team leads all other teams in giving back. They split time between local shelters and schools, while taking on projects that make the city better.

Standing at ninth place marks a big win for Augusta's Division II program. This spot shows just how much work these students put in across every sport.

Year after year, the Impact Challenge grows stronger within NCAA programs. Officials look at two things: total hours and how many athletes join in to help.