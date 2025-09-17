Columbia Planning Commission Backs Taller Buildings for BullStreet District

City officials voted to boost building heights to 10 stories in select zones of the BullStreet District, lifting the six-story limit. The decision now moves to the city council for final review.

The updated rules would affect the north side of Segra Park along Bull Street and Calhoun Drive, plus sections near Harden Street. Officials crafted these changes to add building options while protecting views of the historic Babcock Building's distinctive dome.

"The amendment maintains the original objective of respecting the Babcock dome by taking into account the existing elevation changes across the campus," said Chandler Cox, project manager for Hughes Development Corporation, according to The Post and Courier.

This vast 181-acre site housed patients from 1857 until the 2000s as a mental health center. It sat unused for years until Greenville's Hughes Development started its makeover.

Today, the area boasts Segra Park, new homes, and business spaces in both new builds and fixed-up old structures.

USC's $300 million Health Sciences Campus is also part of this redevelopment. Students will fill the halls of USC's School of Medicine Columbia, beginning in August 2027.

The project aims to weave into nearby streets and communities. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann sees bigger possibilities: "I think all of those folks, all of those things that are happening are going to be connected. BullStreet becomes more of a neighborhood than a (separate) downtown... It becomes more of a piece of the puzzle and the fabric of the city."

As builders start work on apartments near the main site, interest in taller structures grows. Current rules already permit 10-story buildings on Harden Street.