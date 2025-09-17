Eric Church Hits the Road With ‘Free The Machine’ Tour, Opens Up About Past Kenny Chesney Chat

Eric Church kicked off his Free The Machine Tour in Pittsburgh with a bold move, opening his set with his massive hit “Springsteen.” The song, typically saved for encores, stunned fans as Church showcased his trademark unpredictability. During the show, Church told the crowd about a similar decision early in his career, when he opened for Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field in 2013.

“I remember the first time I went out and opened for Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field… I walked out there, and I'm full of myself, right? We just had this big ‘Chief' album, and I'm like, ‘You know what I'm gonna start with? I'm gonna start with ‘Springsteen.' It was the biggest hit we had,” Church shared.

“And I remember, I was talking to Kenny Chesney and he goes, ‘What are you opening with tonight?' I said, ‘Springsteen…' And he goes, ‘Are you f****** nuts?' Yes [I am]… certifiably.”

The Pittsburgh performance also featured a stripped-down version of his 2019 single “Monsters,” during which Church shared a heartfelt story about his three-year-old son. The song, which explores the battle between good and evil, highlighted his ability to weave personal narratives into his live shows.

Church's readiness to disrupt traditional concert expectations has been a defining characteristic of his career. His choices of unusual songs and emotionally honest shows compound his stature as one of the risk-taking live performers in country music.