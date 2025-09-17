Falcons’ Win Helps Complete NFL’s Bird Teams Clean Sweep in Week 2

Ivan Pace Jr. #0 of the Minnesota Vikings forces Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons out of bounds during the second quarter in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a stunning turn of events, NFL teams with bird mascots won all their matchups on Sunday in Week 2 of the season. This marks the first such sweep since record-keeping started in 2020. The wins came from Baltimore, Philadelphia, Seattle, Arizona, and Atlanta.

Baltimore struck first, crushing Cleveland 41-17. Despite the Browns gaining more yards, the Ravens turned key mistakes into points. Seattle flew across the country to beat Pittsburgh 31-17 in another morning clash.

Down in the desert, Arizona built an early lead against Carolina. The Cardinals held off a late charge from Panthers QB Bryce Young to win 27-22. Next up, Philadelphia topped Kansas City 20-17 in a Super Bowl grudge match. Jalen Hurts passed for just 98 yards but still guided his squad to victory.

As night fell, Atlanta capped the historic day. The Falcons shut down Minnesota 22-6 on prime-time TV. With no Thursday or Monday games for these teams, the stars lined up for this rare feat.

Data analyst Rylie Keeves confirmed this perfect record stands alone in her files dating to 2020. The achievement stands out since these teams rarely all face different opponents in one week.