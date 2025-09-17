TV Stars Set To Light Up Miller Theater With ‘Dance To The Holidays’ This December

Stars from hit TV competitions will perform at Augusta's Miller Theater on Dec. 12.

Dance to the Holidays! showcases standout artists from Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol, The Voice, and America's Got Talent. The production aims to spark a new winter tradition for area families.

At the creative helm stands Jaymz Tuaileva. His masterful touch shaped routines for Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, and Donny and Marie's Vegas Christmas spectacle. Fans will watch their screen favorites bring magic to the stage.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., letting guests soak in the historic venue's charm. While the cast includes TV's brightest stars, the Miller Theater notes this isn't an official Dancing with the Stars event.