Aiken Symphony Launches Season With Sold Out Hometown Pianist’s Viennese Classics

Set to dazzle audiences, pianist Daniel Adam Maltz returns to his hometown for a special performance with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra. The concert takes place on Sept. 19 at the Amentum Center.

This opening night marks the start of Aiken Symphony's new season. Maltz will play works from the Classical period using a fortepiano — the ancestor of modern pianos. The rich sounds of Mozart, Beethoven, and Haydn will fill the hall.

"'Have Instrument, Will Travel' may very well serve as the personal motto of Daniel Adam Maltz," wrote Tom Mack of The Post and Courier.

Based in Vienna, Maltz performs on authentic period instruments like those used by the great masters. His packed schedule takes him across continents, with his cherished fortepiano in tow.

Mozart's challenging Sonata No. 17 opens the night. Written in 1739, this piece shows off the fortepiano's unique sound. The full orchestra joins for Haydn's bright Concerto in D Major from 1784. Scott Weiss will conduct the evening's performance.