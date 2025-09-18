Augusta Nonprofit Collecting Halloween Costumes To Help Foster Kids Join in the Fun

A local Augusta charity, Corazon Bonito, wants to help foster kids dress up this Halloween. Their costume drive aims to outfit 120 children across the Central Savannah River Area with free costumes at their upcoming Costume Closet event.

The group's founder, Patricia Proctor, understands the strain on family budgets. "I just felt like there are so many in the world who need love, so that was something that really, really fulfilled my heart," Proctor said, according to WRDW.

Working with care agencies in the area, they step in during special times of the year. The CSRA currently has 750 kids who might need this support.

"Obviously, Halloween is one of the biggest things for kids during the year, aside from Christmas. I think it would be helpful for them to feel included, as they are already going through a lot and shouldn't have to worry if they will have a costume this year or not," Proctor said.

Since 2023, Corazon Bonito has run school supply drives, served meals to those in need, and brought cheer to nursing homes and hospice patients with fresh flowers.

Both new and gently used costumes are welcome, from infant sizes through adult. Two drop-off spots are available in El Rey, with one in Martinez and another in Grovetown.