UGA Scientists Develop Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer NORel

A breakthrough at the University of Georgia (UGA) has yielded NORel, a hand sanitizer that kills germs without alcohol. Tests show it destroys 97% of harmful microbes, with protection lasting two full hours.

Unlike standard products that stop working after an hour, NORel uses nitric oxide to attack pathogens. The discovery comes from scientists at UGA's College of Engineering, who found this method works better than traditional options.

Medical centers stand to gain the most from this innovation. Staff and patients face constant exposure to dangerous germs in these settings, making strong protection vital.

The scientists mixed ethanol with tea tree oil and added glycerin. This special blend kills germs while keeping skin soft, marking a shift from standard alcohol sanitizers that have been the norm for decades.