USC Aiken’s 40th Annual Seed STEM Festival Set for This Saturday

USC Aiken's Ruth Patrick Science Education Center will open its doors this Saturday for the 40th Annual Seed STEM Festival. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing science to life through interactive displays.

"This year's festival will feature more than 75 interactive exhibits," said John Hutchens, director of special programs at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center. "From exploring the world of honeybees and experimenting with chemistry to making paper, gaming, uncovering geological treasures, and traveling virtually through outer space — there's something for everyone to enjoy."

Students, scientists, and experts will gather to share their work. Visitors can try out robots, learn about nuclear science, watch planes soar, and peek into the worlds of living things.

"This festival highlights the essential role of STEM in the future of the CSRA while inspiring curiosity in learners of all ages," Hutchens told The Post and Courier Aiken Standard. "Our mission is to connect young people and families with STEM professionals, helping them see both the importance and the fun of STEM."

Working with Aiken County schools, the science center built this day of discovery. SRP Federal Credit Union, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the National Lab, and Generac all sponsor this event.