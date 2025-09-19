Aiken County Rummage Sale Returns To Help Families Without Homes

Continuing today at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Family Promise of Aiken County his holding its third yearly sale to support those who need housing.

The group aims to match their previous success of $15,000 in funds. Regular shopping is Sept. 19 through 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. without entry costs.

Shoppers will find treasures from holiday items to home goods. The money goes straight to giving families stable places to live. Some items cost just pennies, while others fetch higher prices.

"Our total goal is to get families off the street. Make sure we follow them. We follow them for about a year to make sure they are stable and don't backslide. We connect them with community resources that maybe we can't provide, but somebody else in our community can," said Marcia McDonald, vice chair of Family Promise of Aiken County, according to WRDW/WAGT.

Since 2019, this group has worked tirelessly. Staff members guide people through finding affordable housing and staying current on payments.

Area churches send helpers and give aid — 49 families found stable homes just last year.

After placing families in homes, the staff checks in monthly. They make sure each family can access food banks, job training, and other vital services.