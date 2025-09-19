Augusta University Finishes $6.5M Christenberry Fieldhouse Makeover

The 35-year-old Christenberry Fieldhouse at Augusta University has received an upgrade. The changes make the building better for both sports and classes at the Forest Hills Campus.

"We feel like we have one of the best facilities in the Southeast when it comes to arenas," said AU Director of Athletics Ryan Erlacher, according to Jagwire. "All the work that's been done here over the past few years for this project is going to make a huge impact on our operation."

The building now shows off school colors with its metal skin. A bright screen welcomes visitors at the front door. Athletes train in the new Alvin and Ivette Harris Sports Performance Center, while students watch games from a special room above the court.

Craig VanDevere runs the building projects at AU. "It's just a very exciting space for both the students that are going there for athletics and the kinesiology classes," he said.

Sports teams practice here. Students study how bodies move in the College of Education labs. The fresh look catches eyes at games and events.

AU also painted Annex I in school colors on the Health Sciences Campus. The blue walls match other buildings nearby.

"Working at Augusta University allows me an opportunity to work with many different types of buildings," VanDevere said. His team handles everything from old buildings to new ones, from labs to classrooms.