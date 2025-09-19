Clucktoberfest Debuts: Wings and Craft Beer Come Together Oct. 11 in Evans

A brand-new festival hits Evans Market in Columbia County, Georgia, this fall. Clucktoberfest mixes craft beer with spicy wings on October 11. The three-hour bash kicks off at 3 p.m.

Your $30 ticket opens up a world of unlimited beer samples. Local food trucks will compete in a wing-tasting contest, each one trying to win over the crowd with their best recipes.

The action unfolds at Evans Towne Center Boulevard, right beside the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. Trucks will serve up wings and sides all afternoon, while guests wander between beer stations with their tasting cups.