Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Wife Welcome Second Baby Boy After Unexpected Pregnancy

Lady A's Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie, have welcomed their second child, a son named Archer Lancaster Kelley. Archer was born on Sept. 16 at 11:14 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz. He joins his proud big brother, 9-year-old Ward.

“Our little miracle Archer Lancaster Kelley arrived at 11:14 a.m. on Sept. 16, and we are absolutely in love," he tells PEOPLE. "We are so thankful to get to be his mom and dad, and to share the joy with his big brother, Ward, who is over the moon!”

This new arrival marks the ninth child among the members of Lady A. Hillary Scott is a mother of four daughters, while Dave Haywood has two children. The band members have often celebrated their growing families while balancing the demands of touring and recording.

The joyful family news comes ahead of a busy season for Charles Kelley. On Sept. 26, he will perform in Youngstown, Ohio, with John Mayer. That same day, Lady A will release their holiday album, On This Winter's Night (Volume 2), and kick off their This Winter's Night Tour.

The holiday tour begins Dec. 5 in Atlanta and will include 12 Christmas-themed shows across the U.S. It concludes with a three-night run at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville from Dec. 21 to 23.

Earlier this year, Charles Kelley released his album Songs for a New Moon, inspired by his family. He has also shared candidly about his sobriety experience and how, ultimately, his love for his wife and kids inspired him to make a lifetime commitment to sobriety.

“She's the reason that I got sober,” the Grammy-winning artist said of Cassie, whom he married in July 2009. “She had so much grace for me and went along through the journey with me doing all the work, and I could go so far as to say there's no way she would've stayed with me if I had not gotten sober.”