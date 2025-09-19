This Day in Country History: September 19

Sept. 19 has been a significant day for country music throughout the decades. It's witnessed Miranda Lambert's artist-in-residency at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett's singles and album certifications. The legendary Skeeter Davis died on Sept. 19, and Lauren Alaina donated money to a wonderful cause on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big milestones for Sept. 19 include:

Miranda Lambert started her artist-in-residency at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. This program at the prestigious venue is only for artists who have made a significant contribution to American music. 2018: The Nashville Songwriter Awards were held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Song of the Year was awarded to songwriters Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip, and Josh Thompson for "I'll Name the Dogs," recorded by Blake Shelton. Performers at this awards ceremony included LANCO, Chris Jansen, and Thomas Rhett.

Cultural Milestones

Johnny Cash and Lauren Alaina had a significant impact on Sept. 19:

The late Johnny Cash received several awards at the Americana Music Awards ceremony, just one week after his death. Cash won Album of the Year for American IV: The Man Comes Around and Song of the Year for "Hurt," which was a cover of the Nine Inch Nails song. 2017: Lauren Alaina, known for "Those Kind of Women," was the headliner at the Annual Songwriters' Night at City Winery in Nashville, hosted by the Friends Life Community foundation. Alaina has her own charity called My Kinda People, through which she has donated to Friends Life Community, which provides support to adults with disabilities.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 19 has seen several certifications and Farm Aid:

Willie Nelson's Farm Aid 30 was held at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois. Kacey Musgraves and Old Crow Medicine Show performed at this annual benefit concert alongside founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp. 2019: Thomas Rhett received Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America for his singles "Crash and Burn" and "Life Changes." In addition, Morgan Wallen's album, If I Know Me, received a Gold certification, which was later upgraded to a 3x Platinum certification on November 3, 2023.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes to the country music industry on Sept. 19 include:

Singer Skeeter Davis died at the age of 72. She was best known for her hit song "The End of the World," was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for over 45 years, and was considered one of the top female country music artists of her time. 2009: The Little Nashville Opry venue in Indiana, owned by James Bowyer and Esther Hamilton, burned down on the night of Sept. 19. Fire investigators charged Bowyer with arson, suspecting he wanted the insurance money to cover his debts.