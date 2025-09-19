Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Trisha Yearwood, Talk Like A Pirate Day, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody

AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 07: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Trisha Yearwood
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays of the year in the United States, especially to enjoy a cherished Thanksgiving dish.
Human InterestGeorgia’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Dish is FlavorfulAnne Erickson
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Dodger Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 19Michael Garaventa
Nashville Symphony 38th Annual Symphony Ball - Charles Kelley shares post Hurricane Helene Message
Human InterestCharles Kelley, National Cheeseburger Day, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect