Morgan Wallen Sets Country Albums Chart Record With Collective 203 Weeks at No. 1

Morgan Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm the Problem, continues to make history on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Released on May 16 through Big Loud, Republic Records, and Mercury Records, the album has spent 17 consecutive weeks at No. 1 as of the chart dated Sept. 6. This achievement represents one of the longest years at the top in recent years. This guarantees Wallen's dominance in the country music arena.

Because of this accomplishment, I'm the Problem is now at least 15 weeks in a row at No. 1, which testifies to Wallen's relevance and stature. The album has features from several different artists, including Tate McRae, Eric Church, Hardy, Ernest, and Post Malone, which shows the extent of Wallen's range and reach between genres.

Wallen has now accumulated a record-breaking 203 total weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart since Aug. 15, surpassing all other artists in the chart's 61-year history. This total includes his previous albums, Dangerous: The Double Album, which holds the record for the longest single run at No. 1 with 97 weeks, and One Thing at a Time, which spent 87 weeks at the top.

Other artists with albums reaching at least 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart include Garth Brooks with 173 weeks, Alabama with 125 weeks, Willie Nelson with 107 weeks, Taylor Swift with 101 weeks, Kenny Rogers with 99 weeks, Shania Twain with 97 weeks, Luke Combs with 89 weeks, Charley Pride with 85 weeks, and Randy Travis with 80 weeks.