Parker McCollum Announces 2026 Tour Dates: ‘We Can’t Wait to See Y’all’

Mark your calendars: Parker McCollum just dropped the news we’ve all been waiting for; his 2026 tour is officially on! The “Handle on You” singer announced the dates with a simple message to fans: “We can’t wait to see y’all.” Short, sweet, and straight to the point.

Country Now reported that McCollum is going on tour in early 2026 with a 14-date run. The self-titled tour will commence on January 23, 2026, at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX, and will end in St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL, on March 28. Opening for him are rising country music stars Jake Worthington, Jackson Wendell, William Beckmann, Max McNown, Tyler Halverson, and Laci Kaye Booth as special guests.

He posted the news on his Instagram account and captioned it with: “Excited to head out and see more of y’all as we kick off 2026 with new tour dates. Join Gold Chain Nation now to get first access to tickets. See y’all out there.”

Fifth Studio Album

The tour follows the release of his fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM.

He said in a video, “It’s been, like I said, overwhelming, watching all the love the record’s gotten. And all I can say is thank you for actually listening to it. And I knew when we left New York last October that this was the best record I had ever made. I knew it was special. I did not know people would respond to it like this. It’s really been absolutely incredible to witness the impact that it’s had so far, so quickly.”

If you want to see McCollum live, check out his tour dates and venues.

January 23, 2026: Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX January 24, 2026: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ January 29, 2026: Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX January 30, 2026: Hillard Center Arena, Corpus Christi, TX

Hillard Center Arena, Corpus Christi, TX January 31, 2026: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX February 05, 2026: SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS February 06, 2026: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY February 07, 2026: Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA

Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA February 12, 2026: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC February 13, 2026: Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL February 14, 2026: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA March 26, 2026: Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Hertz Arena, Estero, FL March 27, 2026: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL March 28, 2026: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL