Scout Motors Puts $300M, 1,000 Jobs Into South Carolina Supplier Park

Scout Motors will spend $300 million to build an auto parts supplier park at its Blythewood, South Carolina, site. The project adds 1,000 jobs.

"This expansion reinforces our long-term commitment to American manufacturing and reflects our continued belief in South Carolina as a hub for automotive innovation and economic growth," said Scott Keogh, President and CEO of Scout Motors, in a statement to WIS News 10.

The park spans 200 acres with three main structures totaling 2.3 million square feet. Workers will sequence parts, build batteries, and install add-ons at these sites.

The site will make parts for both hybrid and electric cars built nearby. Construction started at the main 1,100-acre plant in 2024. The first vehicles should roll off the line in late 2027.

Suppliers have pledged $368 million so far.

"When Scout Motors announced they were coming to South Carolina, we knew it would set off a chain reaction of investment and job creation across our state," said Governor Henry McMaster, according to The Post and Courier.

But problems have cropped up. Richland County was served a $3 million fine for sediment and pollution violations, with the county fighting with contractors about who is financially responsible.

Locals split on the news. "It's going to cause way too much traffic. There are new houses, businesses on 21, and it's going to get crazy," said resident Mary Kats per WLTX.

Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin pushed for help: "I am calling on Governor McMaster, our state legislators, and county officials to make direct investments in Blythewood's infrastructure. The widening of Blythewood Road to Langford Road must be prioritized to relieve bottlenecks and ensure our community can sustain this rapid growth."