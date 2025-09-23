Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Blockbuster, Georgia Bulldogs, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
The Weinstein Company And Blockbuster Make Rental Release Agreement

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: General view of the exterior of the Blockbuster store hosting a press conference announcing The Weinstein Company’s deal with Blockbuster Inc. for exclusive rights to…

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Georgia Bulldogs
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Halloween is such a fun time of year, and finding the perfect Halloween costume isn't just for kids anymore.
Human InterestGeorgia’s Top Traditional Halloween Costume of the YearAnne Erickson
Starbucks Releases Halloween Cups That Glow in Dark
Human InterestStarbucks Releases Halloween Cups That Glow in DarkDiana Beasley
Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals gestures toward the dugout after hitting a solo home run
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 23Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect