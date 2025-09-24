Thomas Rhett Set To Drop Three New Songs on 25-Track Deluxe Album

Thomas Rhett is set to debut his highly anticipated deluxe album, ABOUT A WOMAN, on Sept. 26. The enlarged project includes 25 tracks, which have three new songs: “Water,” “Chapter 10,” and “On A River.” Rhett's vulnerability, rich storytelling, and sentiments of love and devotion come to life in each of the new songs. Rhett co-wrote most of the new songs to highlight his craftsmanship and personal touch for songwriting.

Alongside the album, Rhett has released a new single, “Ain't A Bad Life,” featuring Jordan Davis. The track, which debuted in July, quickly rose to become the most-added song at country radio for the week of Sept. 22. Rhett shared that his friendship with Davis made the collaboration a natural fit, emphasizing the genuine connection between the two artists.

“Me and Jordan have just become really, really close over the last year, whether that's through having a bunch of kids or we duck hunt together, we see each other a lot,” Rhett explained. “This song just sounded like a Jordan song to me. And me and him had never done a collaboration before…I think it's going to be a good one for both of us to be able to play separately on the road, and hopefully we get to play this thing together at some point in time.”

The album has already drawn praise for its rich textures, feel-good energy, and charismatic storytelling, marking a creative high point for Rhett. It also features collaborations with Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, Lanie Gardner, and Tucker Wetmore, adding to its diverse sound and dynamic range.

This new release builds on a year of milestones for Rhett, including his 24th No. 1 hit with “Beautiful As You” and the three-week chart-topper “After All The Bars Are Closed.” His sold-out debut at Fenway Park further cemented his reputation as one of Nashville's most versatile and reliable hitmakers.