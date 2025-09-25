Scotty McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish Drop Beach-Themed Video on Isle of Palms

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Scotty McCreery performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Scotty McCreery released the music video for his new song "Bottle Rockets," which features Hootie & The Blowfish. The video was shot on the Isle of Palms outside of Charleston, South Carolina, directed by Jeff Ray and filmed by Kelsey Pribilski-Ray. Capturing a scenic coastal atmosphere, the video features McCreery and the band performing around a beachside fire as ocean waves roll in, culminating in a fireworks display at sunset.

"Hanging out on the beach with Hootie & The Blowfish, one of my favorite bands of all time, and filming the video for 'Bottle Rockets' was just a perfect day for me," Scotty said. "Darius [Rucker], Mark [Bryan], Dean [Felber], and Soni [Jim Sonefeld] are not only talented, but just great guys."

He added, "I've been so excited at all that success that 'Bottle Rockets' has had so far, and I'm glad we were able to get together and create this video for everyone."

The upbeat track blends McCreery's vocals with Darius Rucker's signature sound and includes lyrics from Hootie & The Blowfish's hit "Hold My Hand." The song embodies a youthful, romantic, and free vibe that brings summer upon you. Co-written with McCreery and produced by Frank Rogers, "Bottle Rockets" has quickly shot up to #3 on the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts, marking McCreery's fastest rising single.

"Bottle Rockets" is a duet with Wilson and Brice and is featured on McCreery's Scooter & Friends EP, released in July 2025, which shows off a diverse, collaborative style of fun music.

As McCreery celebrates the success of his latest single, he is also preparing for the upcoming Two for the Road co-headlining tour with Dustin Lynch. The tour kicks off on Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan, and will give fans a chance to experience his new music live while continuing to build on his recent achievements.

