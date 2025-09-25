Stagecoach Festival Drops Loaded 2026 Lineup; CoJo, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone Headlining

Bailey Zimmerman performs during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival has become the signature event in country music, and the lineup for the 2026 event in Indio, Ca., is proving they aren't letting up.

Country music fans got their first look at Stagecoach 2026 Thursday, with Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, and Cody Johnson set to headline at the Empire Polo Club grounds from April 24-26.

"I'll never forget the first time I got the call to play Stagecoach... Now here we are invited back to headline the Mane Stage. What a ride. I hope y'all bring the energy … because it's gonna get Western," Cody Johnson said in a statement to Billboard.

With more than 70 acts performing across several stages, organizers expect 75,000 fans to pack the grounds. Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, and Brooks & Dunn will each take the main stage.

The annual festival has also made a big name for itself by featuring major stars outside the country music world, as well. Particularly when it comes to the late-night sets.

Boot Barn's Mustang Stage is aiming to put a big focus on those sets, as cross-genre artsits Journey, Pitbull, BigXthaPlug, and Counting Crows will rock the late-night shows.

Wilson's rise to headliner is pretty incredible. "My first Stagecoach was in 2022 on the SiriusXM Stage at 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon... I'm honored to headline this year. This is a career highlight and I can't wait to see everyone there."

Fans can catch Hootie & the Blowfish performing alongside Little Big Town, Brett Young, and Chase Rice. Third Eye Blind, Bush, and Ludacris add some variety to the lineup. The Palomino Stage hosts Nashville's Whiskey Jam for the first time, spotlighting new talent.

Popular attractions are back too - Diplo's HonkyTonk keeps things lively while Guy Fieri's Smokehouse dishes out the food. Amazon Music continues streaming shows live through Twitch, Prime Video, and their app.

Charles Wesley Godwin, Teddy Swims, Noah Cyrus, and Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters round out the bill. The lineup also includes Wynonna Judd singing her hits, plus performances from Ryan Hurd and Marcus King Band.

Need tickets? Save the date for Thursday, October 2, at 2 a.m. Eastern. The festival's website starts selling tickets for this 19th annual spring music event.