UGA Law School Drops Some Requirements For Select USG Graduates

The University of Georgia (UGA) School of Law will drop LSAT and GRE requirements for select students in fall 2026. The program opens a path for prospective students who earn bachelor's degrees at University System of Georgia schools.

Each student admitted through this path gets a $5,000 merit scholarship for their studies.

Students must show strong academic skills to skip testing. They need a 3.5 or higher college GPA, plus SAT or ACT scores in the nation's top 15%.

"This program offers an important opportunity for individuals who may lack access to LSAT or GRE preparation resources and helps address financial barriers commonly associated with applying to law school," said Xavier Brown, assistant dean for admissions and strategic initiatives, according to National Jurist.

Dean Usha Rodrigues stated, "The launch of the USG Scholars program truly reflects our school's vision of matching excellence with access."

She stressed how state schools boost success at home and nationwide. "As Georgia's flagship law school, we are building on this dedication by removing barriers to access and preparing well-rounded graduates who are ready to serve both state and society."