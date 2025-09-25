USC Plans to Tear Down McBryde Dorm in $165M Campus Overhaul

Artist renderings of a new student housing project along Sumter Street at the University of South Carolina.

The University of South Carolina will demolish McBryde dorm, a structure from the 1950s, as part of its $165 million upgrade starting spring 2026. A new building complex will be built in its place along Sumter Street, tripling student capacity from 260 to 900 beds.

Women in McBryde must pack up during fall break. Built in 1955, the dorm switched from men-only to mixed housing this fall while workers fix Thornwell.

"Since McBryde is an older building, it has certain challenges and less amenities than residence halls built more recently," said Collyn Taylor, USC's internal communications manager, according to Carolina News and Reporter.

This work stems from USC Next, which was launched in August 2024. The project has plans that include updating historic buildings, boosting student facilities, expanding research areas, and building a medical campus.

The aging dorm brings daily struggles. Freshman Alyssa Mchedishvili puts it bluntly: "Two out of the four toilets flush, and I'll see a bug once a week, and my hall smells actually disgusting."