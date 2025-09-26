Eric Church Extends ‘Free the Machine Tour’ Into 2026 With Tulsa Show Featuring Stephen Wilson Jr.

Eric Church is extending his 2025 Free the Machine Tour into 2026, adding 24 new dates that will begin in January. The tour will feature a distinctive concert experience at each stop, inspired by Church's acclaimed three-night run at Red Rocks, which included orchestral, band, and acoustic sets.

"Everything we do every stop on the tour is gonna be within the scope of those three nights," Church said, according to Variety. "So I think the (normal one-night-only) show will end up being in some way the three Red Rocks shows combined into one."

The Tulsa show, featuring special guest Stephen Wilson Jr., is set to take place at the Grand Casino Arena. Tickets go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. through the BOK Center website. Fans are encouraged to add tickets to their phone wallets for faster entry using Ticketmaster's SafeTix technology, which employs dynamic barcodes for enhanced security.

Upcoming stops on the tour include Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Des Moines in late September. The expanded tour will conclude in Florida in April 2026, with support from artists like Ashley McBryde.

Church, one of country music's most celebrated performers, has sold over 8.5 million albums and earned numerous accolades, including GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Awards. His latest album, Evangeline vs. the Machine, released in March 2025, showcases more elaborate production with added horns and strings, demonstrating his ongoing evolution as a genre-bending songwriter.

Church is a well-known live performer in music circles, typically starting with orchestra arrangements, then transitioning to a full band, and finally to an acoustic set for the main part of the show. That will be the case for each show on the 2026 tour, offering fans a truly unique experience within a larger musical context.

Besides his work in business and music, Church participates in charitable causes. In October 2024, he released the album Darkest Hour and donated all of the proceeds to the victims of Hurricane Helene in his home state of North Carolina.