This Day in Country History: September 26

Country music artists are generous toward the community and help those in need. On Sept. 26, Luke Bryan helped raise money for research toward Alzheimer's disease, and Garth Brooks received an award for his commitment to encouraging positive change in communities. This date also witnessed the 60th anniversary of a major country music association and the engagement of Scotty McCreery.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From an invitation-only party to a fundraiser, these were milestones for Sept. 26:

2018: The Country Music Association celebrated 60 years of country hits at a star-studded party held at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. Performers at this invitation-only party included Michael Ray, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Joe Denim and an All-Star Band.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones on Sept. 26 included Marty Robbins' birthday and Garth Brooks receiving a major honor:

1925: Marty Robbins was born on Sept. 26 in Arizona. Robbins, known for hit songs such as "Cool Water," "El Paso," and "The Strawberry Roan," was one of the first crossover artists to achieve success in country, pop, gospel, and rockabilly. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and an inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Performances that made headlines on Sept. 26 included:

2016: During his performance at Red Rock Amphitheater near Denver, Colorado, Dierks Bentley invited Maren Morris and Randy Houser to join him for a song. Morris and Bentley sang "I'll Be the Moon" and "My Church," and Bentley and Houser performed "Bad Angel."

Industry Changes and Challenges

From an engagement to show cancellations, these were changes and challenges on Sept. 26:

2017: American Idol winner Scotty McCreery announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend, Gabi Dugal. McCreery proposed to Gabi during a hike to the top of Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

