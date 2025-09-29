Health Concerns Force Dolly Parton to Postpone Shows

Dolly Parton, the country music icon, recently announced that she’s postponing several upcoming shows due to health concerns. While that news sounds troubling, the good news is that Parton made it clear, this is a temporary intermission.

Dolly Parton: “I Want to Be at My Best for You”

In a statement released on her Instagram account, the Jolene singer wrote, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Parton said that she will still be able to work on her other projects in Nashville, but she needed time to “get show ready” while recuperating from the procedures. She added, “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Not Quitting Yet

One of the greatest singers of all time, Parton assured fans that she is not quitting making music and performing yet. “And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," Parton continued. “I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Her statement did not specifically mention which health issues she’s facing and what procedures she’ll undergo, although she joked it’s “not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Earlier this month, she missed an appearance at Dollywood because of a kidney stone that led to an infection, according to BBC. In a video statement played during the event, the singer addressed the fans and explained that she needed to stay home, as per the advice of her doctors. "I'll be back just as quick as I can. Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be okay,” she told the fans.