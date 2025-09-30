Augusta Man Sentenced for $1M Tax-Fraud Scheme Using ‘Ghost’ Tax Business

A tax preparer in Richmond County will spend nearly four years in federal prison for running a million-dollar scam through an unlicensed tax business in Augusta.

The court handed Allen Brown, 41, a 46-month sentence. Judge J. Randal Hall ordered him to repay the stolen money and remain under supervision for three years after his release. Brown admitted to wire fraud conspiracy.

His illegal operation ran out of three spots during 2022 and 2023. He worked from 1850 Gordon Highway, Suite C, used a church, and filed returns from his house. The business broke federal rules by hiding who prepared the tax forms.

Clients picked between two choices. The "Standard" plan promised fake refunds up to $9,000. Those who picked the "I'm Not Scared" plan could get up to $30,000 in made-up returns.

"Brown undermined the American tax system and the trust of taxpayers relying on his expertise," said U.S. Attorney Margaret Heap, according to WRDW.