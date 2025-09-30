Aurubis Unveils $800M Multimetal Recycling Plant in Augusta, Adding 240 Jobs

A new $800 million metal recycling plant started work in Augusta recently. The site, run by Aurubis AG, is the first U.S. plant that can process multiple metals from scrap. Each year, workers will process up to 180,000 tons of old materials.

At the Richmond County site, staff marked the start with a "First Melt" event on Sept. 24, 2025. The site pulls useful metals like copper, nickel, tin, and zinc from old electronics and wires. This work helps U.S. tech centers, power systems, and military needs get the metals they need.

"With Aurubis Richmond, we are the frontrunner in multimetal recycling and processing in the U.S. — a position that we already hold in Europe," said Dr. Toralf Haag, CEO of Aurubis AG, according to Aurubis.

Currently, the U.S. purchases half its copper from other countries. The need for copper will grow by a third within five years. This new site aims to cut back on buying abroad through smart recycling methods.

"Aurubis Richmond is now a significant employer for Georgia and plays a major role in the American multimetal supply chain. This facility stands as a testament to American manufacturing, independence, and resiliency," Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said in a video message.

The site brings 240 new jobs to the state. Speaking about the plant, U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen said, "Aurubis Richmond is more than just a new plant — it is a strategic site in Georgia's 12th District that reinforces America's ability to supply itself with the metals that help strengthen our national security, our infrastructure, and our technology leadership."