Bunnie Xo Defends Jelly Roll After Dramatic Weight Loss, Shares Heartfelt Message on Love and Support

Bunnie Xo is speaking out after fans praised her husband, Jelly Roll’s, dramatic weight loss. In a TikTok video posted Saturday, Sept. 27, the influencer, 45, responded to comments about…

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the "Jelly Roll: Save Me" Documentary World Premiere at the Ryman Auditorium on May 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bunnie Xo is speaking out after fans praised her husband, Jelly Roll's, dramatic weight loss. In a TikTok video posted Saturday, Sept. 27, the influencer, 45, responded to comments about his new look following his health journey.

"[People say], ‘Girl, your man is so hot now that he's lost all that weight,'” she began. “Is he? Because he's always had the same face. He's always had the same heart. He's always had the same soul.”

"You know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight,” she concluded.

Jelly Roll, 40, began his weight loss journey in 2022, weighing around 550 pounds, determined to prioritize his health and “conquer the demon” of weight issues he had battled since childhood. By April, he had dropped to 357 pounds through walking, sauna sessions, and cold plunges.

“I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds,” he told host Pat McAfee during the Big Night AHT live show. Despite the rising popularity of weight loss medications like Ozempic, Jelly Roll has spoken about his choice to avoid them due to concerns about side effects that could impact his singing voice.

Bunnie recently revealed on her podcast that she has been absent from public events with Jelly Roll as she undergoes IVF treatments in hopes of starting a family. She discussed the challenge of balancing his intense touring schedule with her work-from-home routine during this time.

The couple has remained in the spotlight as Jelly Roll continues to make career milestones. He was recently seen via satellite for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and visited Pope in Vatican City. Throughout this, Bunnie and Jelly Roll have encouraged their supporters to focus on health and well-being over size and appearance, while Bunnie has shared that she loves her husband regardless of his size.

