Georgia Grows Record 910,000 Acres of Peanuts Despite Drought in 2025

In 2025, Georgia's peanut fields stretched across 910,000 acres, a state record that defied harsh drought conditions. The crop size jumped 13% above 2024's harvest of 805,000 acres.

Half of all U.S. peanuts came from Georgia's soil in 2024. At the annual peanut tour's end, state officials shared the good news.

"They bragged a little bit about the peanut crop in Georgia because Georgia farmers produced 50% of the peanuts grown in the United States in 2024 and maybe more this year. 1.6 million tons in the peanut bale," according to reporting from Southeast AgNet.

Mitchell County stands out with 45,634 acres of peanut fields. Not far behind, Decatur County planted 38,000 acres, while Worth County tends to 37,398 acres. Early, Miller, and Coffee counties round out the main growing areas.