Oscar-Nominee Eric Roberts Shooting New Movie in Augusta

Between the brick buildings and tree-lined streets of Augusta, Georgia, Oscar nominee Eric Roberts works on his next film. The star's arrival marks another step in the city's rise as a movie destination.

The state's generous tax breaks make Georgia a smart choice for production companies.

In 1985, Roberts earned his Academy Award nod for Runaway Train. Since then, he's built a massive body of work spanning 600-plus roles. Most viewers spot him instantly as Sal Maroni from The Dark Knight.

The buzz around town is electric. Locals cluster at filming spots, phones ready, hoping to snap a photo. The plot of the movie has not been revealed.

