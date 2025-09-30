Oscar-Nominee Eric Roberts Shooting New Movie in Augusta

Eric Roberts attends the Global Premiere Screening of “Babylon” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Between the brick buildings and tree-lined streets of Augusta, Georgia, Oscar nominee Eric Roberts works on his next film. The star's arrival marks another step in the city's rise as a movie destination.

The state's generous tax breaks make Georgia a smart choice for production companies.

In 1985, Roberts earned his Academy Award nod for Runaway Train. Since then, he's built a massive body of work spanning 600-plus roles. Most viewers spot him instantly as Sal Maroni from The Dark Knight.