Oscar-Nominee Eric Roberts Shooting New Movie in Augusta
Between the brick buildings and tree-lined streets of Augusta, Georgia, Oscar nominee Eric Roberts works on his next film. The star’s arrival marks another step in the city’s rise as…
Between the brick buildings and tree-lined streets of Augusta, Georgia, Oscar nominee Eric Roberts works on his next film. The star's arrival marks another step in the city's rise as a movie destination.
The state's generous tax breaks make Georgia a smart choice for production companies.
In 1985, Roberts earned his Academy Award nod for Runaway Train. Since then, he's built a massive body of work spanning 600-plus roles. Most viewers spot him instantly as Sal Maroni from The Dark Knight.
The buzz around town is electric. Locals cluster at filming spots, phones ready, hoping to snap a photo. The plot of the movie has not been revealed.
Related Stories