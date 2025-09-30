Richmond Church Hands Out 200 Pairs of Shoes To Kids in Belt Atlantic Community

At Belt Atlantic Apartments, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle distributed shoes to kids on Sept. 26, 2025. Working with Grow Your World, they gave out brands like Nike and Jordan to waiting families.

"We actually call this our second location: The New Life at the Belt," Phyllis Alexander from New Life said per WTVR. The site wasn't picked by chance — it's where the church runs several youth programs.

Through a partnership with Soles 4 Souls, the shoes made their way from stores and donors to kids who needed them most. Shawn Sims stepped up to manage the giveaway after his group got an amazing shipment of 500 pairs.

The quality stunned Sims and his team. "When this shipment of shoes came in and we noticed the quality that they were, we were out of mind to know that we could give these types of shoes to a kid," he said. They quickly sought local groups to help pass out the gifts.

Pastor Robert Winfree saw firsthand what this meant for large households. "We've got some families who have eight or nine kids in one family, and to be able to accommodate all of them if not half of them, that's a big load off of their shoulders," he shared.

Kids picked one pair each during the two-hour event. Parents filled out forms, tracking what was needed most in their neighborhood. Adults browsed free clothes while kids tried on shoes.