Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Guitar Pull Ticket Stop: Barney’s Pharmacy

Material Terms:

Beasley Media Group Editoral

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly on October 1, 2025
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: October 1, 2025, after 1 pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 16+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to one night of Kicks 99's Guitar Pull 2025
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99
Guitar Pull
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves walks out to relieve Bryce Elder #55 in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on September 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. ()
UncategorizedSnitker Steps Down as Manager of Atlanta Braves, Will Stay on As AdvisorBrandon Plotnick
Guitar Pull Ticket Stop
UncategorizedGuitar Pull Ticket Stop: Gate 2 Tire & AutoBeasley Media Group Editoral
Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest
UncategorizedLainey Wilson to Host CMA Awards Live from Nashville November 19Rachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect